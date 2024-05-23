 'Is That Love Bite?': Uorfi Javed's Hickey Grabs Eyeballs As She Steps Out Wearing Risque Outfit In Mumbai
The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actress can be seen wearing a strappy bodycon dress with huge dangler earrings and a high bun

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 11:01 AM IST
article-image

Actress and social media sensation Uorfi Javed never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices, however, this time around, it was not her outfit but a mark near her neck that grabbed eyeballs. As Uorfi stepped out in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, netizens wondered if she had a hickey below her neck, which she made no attempts to hide.

Photos and videos of Uorfi from her latest outing are now splashed all over the internet and in those, the Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 actress can be seen wearing a strappy bodycon dress with huge dangler earrings and a high bun.

But as the video went viral, netizens spotted a mark right below her neck, and they wondered if it was a hickey. "Wait is that love bite?" a user commented, while another wrote, "She has a love bite on her neck," another wrote.

article-image

Uorfi was seen enjoying a date night with her sisters in the city and she also interacted with the paparazzi as the four of them posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Uorfi recently marked her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, in which she had a small yet key role. She has been all over the news ever since she was seen wearing the 'butterfly gown' in the city which went viral on the internet.

Uorfi shot to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss OTT, wherein she had claimed that she could make an outfit out of any random thing given to her. And when the contestants had challenged her, she had made a dress out of garbage bags, leaving everyone impressed.

