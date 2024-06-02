Uorfi Javed Recalls Her Harrowing Experience On Sets Of TV Show, Says, 'I Got Hospitalised..'

Uorfi Javed, known for her fashion choices and for her unfiltered personality has gone ahead to make a shocking revelation on how actors are treated on the sets of a TV show yet again. The actress, who is also a social media sensation in the current times was seen revealing how, during one of her shows very early on in her career, she was hospitalized because the EP of the show refused to change her shift times.

When asked by Telly Masala/Bollywood Now on how television actors refuse to associate themselves with television after they shift their base to Bollywood despite television giving them so much, Uorfi expressed that it is not television that gives an actor an identity but it is their hardwork. The actress then goes ahead to reveal how, on a television set, she fell sick and was ultimately hosiptalised.

Speaking to Telly Masala about the same, the actress said, ''Aisa nahi hai TV hi sab kuch deta hai, it is the hard work of an actor too. It is not easy to work in TV, there is a lot of insult involved too. Some production houses treat you like f***g s*it! Please I do not want to glorify ke TV ne hi sab kuch diya hai, koi bhagwan thodi hai TV. Insan apni hardwork ke wajah se banta hai jo banta hai. No one talks about the treatment some production houses give you. I have literally cried oceans. I was a newbie in television and was doing a show, I do not even remember what that show was and I was very sick. The EP would give me a 7.30 am shift everyday and I would keep requesting, keep asking him to give me a 10.30 am shift since I wanted to see a doctor. However, he told me that I have to come on the given time or else they would throw me out of the show. Since I was new, I got very scared. I would reach the sets by 7.30 and they would start my scene by 3.30, I was literally very sick. In the end, I was admitted in the hospital for I do not know how many days.''

Uorfi Javed is currently seen as the mischeif maker in MTV's Splitsvilla.