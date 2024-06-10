Uorfi Javed SLAMS Celebs For Pretending To Be Middle-Class: 'B***H We Know You Were Rich' (WATCH)

Internet sensation and actress Uorfi Javed, who is known for her bold fashion choices and outspoken nature, recently took a dig at Bollywood celebrities for pretending to act 'middle-class' to connect with their audiences.

Uorfi said that it irritates her when rich celebrities pretend that they had a very middle-class, poor upbringing. "B***h, we know you were rich. ‘Hum bilkul middle class thay, humne kabhi first-class fly nahi kia, hum economy mein fly karte thay.’ Humne plane nahi dekha tha yaar, tum kaise baatein kar rahi ho," she told Instant Bollywood.

Check out the video:

Furthermore, Javed said that when rich celebrities try to act middle-class, they are desperately attempting to relate to the audience and have the audience relate to them.

"Even when they act middle-class now, claiming they are stingy and don’t spend money, then why are you earning? You take up a job. I don’t like these tantrums. Just be yourself. It’s okay to have money and spend it too," she concluded.

Fans quickly reacted to Uorfi's statement, while several netizens on social media assumed that Uorfi Javed took a dig at Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan.

A user on Reddit commented, "Didn’t Alia’s mom say that? Lol." Another said, "Sara is definitely not harmed here , it’s directed to Soni Razdan and Alia."

A third commented, "Reminds me of the recent shoot Jahnvi did with curly tales. Trying to act all middle class and relatable wearing pajamas and eating with her hands while having a full face of glam makeup."

Take a look at the comments:

