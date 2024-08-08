 Uorfi Javed Reveals Her Nude Photos Got Leaked From Snapchat: 'People Took Screenshots, Posted On Story'
Uorfi Javed stated that she had immediately deleted her nude photos from story but people already took screenshots

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
article-image

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold fashion choices and appearances on reality TV shows, has made a startling revelation about her personal life. The actress recently revealed in an interview that her nude photos were leaked after her Snapchat account was hacked.

In an interview with Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan, Uorfi opened up about how the incident unfolded. She said, "I've never discussed this much with anyone. It was just after the COVID-19 pandemic. Someone hacked my Snapchat and my photos were saved in Memories. It was my fault, I didn't do double-authentication."

"Someone posted it on story. I immediately deleted it but people had taken screenshots. The photos had also gone viral," Uorfi added.

article-image

Besides being a fashionista, Uorfi is also known for her outspoken personality and she never misses a chance to name and shame trolls on social media. She often hits back at those who abuse or troll her for her pictures and videos.

Uorfi often makes headlines for being "real" on social media, and she does not shy away from voicing her opinions, despite them being controversial at times.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi recently marked her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant also appeared on Splitsvilla X5 as 'Mischief Maker' of the season.

