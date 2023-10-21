Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Visits Kumar Sanu’s Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai (PHOTOS) |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited legendary singer Kumar Sanu’s Durga Puja pandal for its opening ceremony in Mumbai. He took to social media and shared a few glimpses of the occasion. He wrote, “Visited the Mumbai Bengali Cultural Association (MBCA) Durgotsava organised by singer Kumar Sanu in Lokhandwala, Andheri, and interacted by Bengali brothers. Also extended special wishes to Kumar Sanu for his birthday.” For those unversed Kumar Sanu celebrated his birthday on September 23.

Besides CM Shinde, veteran actor Dharmendra was also seen at the opening ceremony. Kumar Sanu shared a video of the same where the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor can be seen cutting the ribbon.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also visited the pandal with his mother and shared some pictures of the same.

For those unversed, Durga Puja is a Hindu festival celebrated across India, especially in West Bengal. It typically spans ten days, although the most significant celebrations occur during the last four days.

The festival honours and celebrates the Hindu goddess Maa Durga, who is considered the embodiment of divine feminine power and symbolises the victory of good over evil. Durga is depicted as a warrior goddess riding a lion and armed with various weapons and is believed to have vanquished the demon king Mahishasura after a fierce battle.

Kumar Sanu is a renowned playback singer. Some of his most famous songs include "Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam" from the movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," "Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai" from "Saajan," and "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain" from "Pardes," among many others.

