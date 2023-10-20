Mumbai Welcomes Durga Puja with Traditional Rituals & Eco-Friendly Pandals

Bombay Durga Bari Samiti | FPJ

The Durga Puja festival began in Mumbai with morning prayers on Friday. While many devotees consider Maha Panchami on October 19 as the start of the festival, others view Maha Shashti on October 20 as the first day.

At the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti pandal in Tejpal Hall, South Mumbai, the festival commenced with the Ghatsthapana ceremony for the idol, followed by evening puja. During the day, a large group of differently-abled children visited the pandal and left with gifts after worshiping there.

The Powai Sharadotsav pandal, hosted by the Spandan Foundation and now in its 11th year, features the theme 'Festival with a Purpose,' highlighting the social work carried out by the group. The pandal also celebrates the 'Intangible Cultural Heritage Event' recognition granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to the Kolkata Durga Puja in 2021. Prasun Roy of the Spandan Foundation stated, "The decor not only celebrates this recognition but also depicts a traditional idol set in a Rajbari (traditional manor house)."

Many pandals have taken care to ensure that the decorations are traditional and made of natural materials. For example, the Powai pandal has used renewable materials like Sola or Shola wood for ornamentation. This wood comes from the mangrove trees found in the Sundarban marsh forest in the southern part of West Bengal. At the Bombay Durga Bari Samiti, the decorations are all 'eco-friendly,' with no plaster of Paris decorations and idols, and the use of natural colors for decoration.

Probashi Bengalis, a term used for Bengalis living outside West Bengal, express their enjoyment of the pandal visits. "These stunning Puja pandals are all set to make you feel at home. From Pushpanjali to having bhog, to pandal hopping, Mumbai's Probashi Bengalis are prepared to welcome Maa Durga this Puja and enjoy the five days of limitless adda sessions before bidding farewell with 'Ashche Bochor Abar Hobe' (It will happen again next year, meaning Mother Durga will visit again next year)," said one pandal visitor.

