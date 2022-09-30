Durga Puja 2022: Know how is Mahasaptami celebrated in Kolkata

Durga Pandal in Kolkata this year |

In the previous article, we informed you about the importance and rituals of Mahasashti. Today it is Durga Pujo Maha Saptami- the seventh day of Devi paksha when Maa Durga is worshiped as Ma Kaalratri. The day begins at pre-dawn hours and the most significant ritual of Saptami is 'Nabapatrika snan'.

Nabapatrika snan

Nabapatrika represents nine different plants like banana plant (represents goddess Bhramani), colocasia (represents goddess Kalika), turmeric plant (represents goddess Durga), jayanti tree (goddess Karthiki), bel (goddess Shiva), pomegranate tree (goddess Raktadantika), Ashoka (goddess Sokrahita), arum plant (goddess Chamundi) and rice plant (goddess Maha Lakshmi).

Nabapatrika is also known as Kola bau/ Kola bou (translation: banana lady). It is believed that it is believed that Ma Durga resides in Naba Patrika adorned in yellow and red border saree. The twigs of white 'aparajita' (Asian pigeonwings) plant along with nine bunches of yellow threads are used to tie the Nabapatrika.

The priest takes the Kola bou to holy Ganges or nearby ponds or lakes to give a bath with waters from eight different holy places early in the morning. It is accompanied with mantras and musical instruments.

After the MahaSaptami pujo, follows Pushpanjali - offering of flowers to Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

In West Bengal and other eastern states, Pushpanjali is a must ritual during Durga Puja.