Durga Puja 2023: Kajol Exudes Elegance In Yellow Saree (PHOTOS)

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2023
Actress Kajol captivated everyone's attention with her graceful appearance during her visit to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Juhu, Mumbai.
Kajol donned a radiant yellow saree for the Durga Puja festivities, elegantly paired with a vibrant red blouse and minimalistic jewelry. Her hair was neatly tied up in a bun.
Year after year, the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star enthusiastically participates in the celebration of the Durga Puja festival.
Durga Puja is an annual observance that pays homage to the Hindu goddess Maa Durga and commemorates her triumph over the demon Mahishasur.
As usual, Kajol was seen with her cousin sister, and former actress Sharbani Mukherjee, who looked bespoke in a green saree.
Kajol also posed with her uncle Deb Mukherjee, who is a veteran actor and father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.
Actress Sumona Chakravarti also came to seek blessings of Maa Durga in a traditional ensemble.
Photos by Varinder Chawla