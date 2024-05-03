 'Macho Man, Wrestler': Mira Rajput Trolled For 'Terrible' Ramp Walk At Mumbai Fashion Show (VIDEO)
Netizens also suggested that celebs must be trained before being allowed to turn showstoppers and walk down the ramp

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image

Mira Rajput, the wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, was brutally trolled by netizens after a video of her walking the ramp at an event in Mumbai on Thursday went viral. Netizens criticised her walk and called it rather 'manly', and some even questioned how she was chosen to be the showstopper for the gala night.

In the video that has now gone viral, Mira can be seen wearing an ornate waistcoat lehenga and sashaying down the ramp as she turned showstopper for a fashion event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) in Mumbai. The event paid homage to the rich heritage and the skilled artisans of India.

However, netizens were clearly unimpressed by Mira's walk, and they wasted no time in pointing that out. "She’s walking like macho man," a user commented, while another wrote, "She is walking like a wrestler". "Terrible walk and you call it grace?" a netizen asked.

article-image

Questioning her presence on the ramp, a user wrote, "She is not a model neither actress. Why she is chosen to be a showstopper? Because of this, deserving models or actresses don't get the chance to be a showstoppers."

People also suggested that celebs must be trained before being allowed to turn showstoppers and walk down the ramp.

article-image

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015 in a lavish affair. Despite an arranged marriage and an age gap of 14 years, the two have been going strong ever since they tied the knot, and seem to be very much in love.

article-image

The Haider actor had earlier admitted that he was 'semi-embarrassed' when he first met Mira as she was 20 at the time and he was 34. However, he stated that he later realised how they were like a house on fire together and that Mira was way mature beyond her years.

