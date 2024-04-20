Mira Rajput REACTS As Shahid Kapoor's Travel Itinerary Gets Leaked: 'When Internet Cares More About Your Husband's..'

'When Internet Cares More About Your Husband's..': Mira Rajput REACTS As Shahid Kapoor's Travel Itinerary Gets Leaked | Photo Via Instagram

Shahid Kapoor recently grabbed the headlines after his private and extensive travel plans were leaked on social media. In it, the Jab We Met actor is said to head to Delhi on April 23rd and later visit Tokyo, Sydney, New York, Paris, Istanbul, and Abu Dhabi.

While Shahid is yet to respond to the leaked itinerary, his wife Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story and said, "When the internet cares more about your husband's travel plans than you do. Btw, when are you making me meet this friend @shahidkapoor ???

Check it out:

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead. It became the ninth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Currently, the actor is filming for Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. In 2023, Shahid took to his Instagram handle to announce his new film on the occasion of Dussehra.

It is slated to release on 11th October 2024.

Next, the Kabir Singh actor also has Aswatthama: The Saga Continue, which will be directed by Kannada filmmaker Sachin B. Ravi. The film will be a Pan-Indian film released in five languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The movie will be backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.