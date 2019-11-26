'Lust Stories' at International Emmys 2019: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar walk the red carpet in style

New York [USA]: The team of 'Lust Stories' finally graced the red carpet of the 2019 International Emmy Awards! Nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category, 'Lust Stories' filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee walked the carpet at the Hilton New York Hotel on Monday (local time) all dressed in their sartorial bests!

The 'Gully Boy' director Zoya stood out in a bright yellow top paired with a printed brown skirt. She wore a printed and colour co-ordinated jacket over the outfit and paired the same with brown boots.