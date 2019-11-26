International Emmys 2019: Radhika, Nawazuddin and 'Sacred Games' team grace the red carpet

New York [USA]: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Kubbra Sait, Anurag Kashyap along with the whole team of 'Sacred Games' swept the 2019 International Emmy Awards' red carpet on Monday (local time) in their finest styles!

In their best bib and tuckers, the team included Radhika who wore a skin-hugging off-shoulder golden brown see-through gown, Nawazuddin who opted for the regular gentleman look wearing a sober white shirt, black suit and a simple bow tie.