Kubbra Sait to represent 'Sacred Games' at International Emmys 2019

Actress Kubbra Sait will soon head to New York to represent her show "Sacred Games" at International Emmys.

The Netflix series is nominated in the Best Drama section at the 2019 International Emmy Award, which will take place on November 25.

"I am putting it out there in the universe everyday that we are coming back with the winning trophy. For me it is the excitement of representing a show that has created a universal reach. Everybody has been moved, has been touched, and felt the exhilaration of being part of this incredible show across the world," Kubbra said.

She added: "And just to represent that at an international level and be with the entire crew and relive the moments is an award in itself and I am looking forward to the reward as well."

Kubbra played the role of transgender character Cuckoo in the show. She received huge praise for her performance. And she is grateful for all the love.