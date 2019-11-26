International Emmy Awards 2019: 'Lust Stories' lose to Australia's 'Safe Harbour'

Washington D.C [USA]: The Australian thriller series 'Safe Harbour' on Monday (local time) won the award for the movie/miniseries at the 47th annual ceremony defeating the Indian series 'Lust Stories'.

Produced by Matchbox Pictures, the thriller which narrates the disturbing story of a friends group who takes a trip to Indonesia from Brisbane has also defeated nominees from Brazil and Hungary, reported Variety.

At the extravagant event the team of 'Lust Stories' graced the red carpet with all the four directors of the series, namely Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee marking their presence.

Ronnie Screwala production is based on modern relationships from the viewpoint of Indian women.