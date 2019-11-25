Who is Karan Johar's 'Zoya factor' ahead of 2019 International Emmys?

Ahead of the much-awaited 2019 International Emmy Awards, filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar have already landed in New York City! The award ceremony is to take place on Monday (local time) at the Hilton New York Hotel and this year's awards are all the more exciting as three Indian projects - 'Sacred Games', 'Lust Stories' and 'the Remix' are a part of the vast nomination line-up.

After landing in the Big Apple, Karan shared pictures as he waited for the countdown to get over! In a picture shared on his Instagram story, the 'Student of the Year' director is seen with 'Lust Stories' directed Zoya, posing in what seems to be a hotel's hallway.

Both dressed in black overcoats, the two seem all set to step on the red carpet. Posting the still, he wrote, "Zoya Factor."