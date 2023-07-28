Lisa Ray Slams Barbie, Questions Silence Of 'Woke Millennials' Around The Film; Netizens REACT

Indo-Canadian actress Lisa Ray on Friday reacted to the viral Barbiecore trend and questioned 'woke millennials' and 'young influencers' for supporting Barbie. Taking to her Twitter account on July 28, Lisa called the film a 'huge marketing push for an agent of female oppression'.

In Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The film hit the big screens on July 21.

Reacting to the film and the viral trends related to it, Lisa tweeted, "Genuine question to the Woke millennials and Gen Zers: how are you not only not up in arms over the Barbie movie - which is really a huge marketing push for an agent of female oppression cloaked as a movie - but many of you are also participating in Barbiecore and posting cute photos in hot pink?"

She added, "How?! I see young influencers who raise the alarm against social inequalities and sexism and yet are fervently celebrating a movie that not matter how subversive, brings unwelcome Barbie standards and it’s legacy to the next generation of girls. I can only think that marketing budgets got to them. Please enlighten."

However, soon after she shared the tweet, netizens trolled the actress and asked her if she has seen the film. Some users also said told her that it is exactly the opposite of what you would expect a Barbie movie to be.

"Hey Lisa, The movie is absolutely opposite of what you are saying," a user replied.

"Maybe you should watch it or just STFU… the message is real. Not a fan of Barbie but I enjoyed it," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "The movie is exactly opposite of what you would expect a Barbie movie to be. Have you watched it?"

Lisa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type of cancer, in 2009. In 2012, she got married to management consultant Jason Dehni, and in 2018, they welcomed their twin daughters Sufi and Soleil via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Lisa marked her acting debut in 1996 with the Tamil film 'Nethaji'. Her first Bollywood appearance was in 2001, in the offbeat romantic thriller 'Kasoor'. She was last seen playing a crucial role in the 'Four More Shots Please!' franchise.

