Meesha On OTT: Where To Watch This Malayalam Thriller Online

Meesha is a survival drama film written and directed by Emcy Joseph. It features Hakkim Shah and Kathir in lead roles. The film was released in theatres on July 31, 2025, and received a mixed response from audiences and critics. The film explores themes of betrayal, brotherhood, and survival. It is now streaming on Aha.

About Meesha

The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Gripping thriller pakkalam vaanga! 😶‍🌫️❤️‍🔥#Meesha streaming now on @ahatamil." The Malayalam film Meesha is based on themes of friendship, betrayal, loyalty, and power dynamics. The film shows the grey areas of male bonding and the pressure that can break even the strongest bonds between friends. The film is produced by Sajeer Gafur under the banner of Unicorn Movies.

Plot overview

Meesha is a Malayalam thriller centered on three friends who come together for a celebration in the woods, but the event transforms into a battle for survival as concealed motives, distrust, and treachery emerge. The movie delves into the intricate dynamics of male friendships, authority, and societal divides, utilizing the intense forest backdrop to reflect the characters’ inner struggles and a charged game of trust and treachery.

Cast and characters

The film features Kathir as Midhun, Shine Tom Chacko as Kitho, Sudhi Koppa as Imodh, Hakim Shahjahan as Anandhu, Srikant Murali as Dynamite Basheer, Jeo Baby as Poth Rekhu, Unni Lalu as Tinu, Renjith Vengodan as Sudhi, and Nithin Raja as Thripudi, among others. Suresh Rajan has done the cinematography and Manoj has edited the movie.