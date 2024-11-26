'Like Father To Me': Bassist Mohini Dey SLAMS Media For 'Vulgarising' Her Bond With AR Rahman, Questioning Timing Of Their Divorces

Globally-renowned bassist, Mohini Dey, who is also a part of music maestro AR Rahman's team, was linked to the Oscar winner after both of them announced their divorces with their respective spouses on the same day. Finally ending her silence, Mohini took to her social media handle and slammed the media for 'vulgarising' the two events, adding that Rahman was like a father to her.

Mohini shared a video on her Instagram in which she stated that Rahman's daughters were of the same age as her, and that she did not respond to the chatter earlier as she was busy with her tour.

Along with the video, she penned a hard-hitting note, in which she said, "It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events (sic)."

"I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc. Its disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy or empathy towards emotional matters like this. It saddens me to see people’s state of mind (sic)," she added.

Mohini further elaborated, "@arrahman is a legend and he is just like father to me! I have many role models & father figures in life that have played vital roles in my career and upbringing. To name a few - My dad who taught me everything music (who I lost a year ago) and then @ranjitbarot1 who introduced me to the industry, @louizbanksofficial who shaped me & @arrahman who gave me the freedom to shine in his shows and his musical arrangements during recording sessions. I cherish and treasure that and will always do! (sic)."

"Media/Paps do not understand the affect it has on people’s minds and lives. Be sensitive. I don't owe anyone any explanations but also, I don't want this to brew and interrupt my day so, Kindly stop with the false claims & Respect our privacy (sic)," she concluded.

AR Rahman and wife Saira Banu left everyone shocked as they announced their separation on November 19, after being married for 29 years. A few hours before their announcement, Mohini had also shared on social media that she was heading to divorce with her husband, Mark Hurtsuch.

The timing of both the announcements intrigued netizens and within no time, reports linking the two up went viral online.

However, Rahman's wife, Saira Banu, later reacted to the rumours and stated that she decided to part ways with the music maestro as she was suffering from a medical condition for which she has to move to Mumbai, while the singer continues to remain in Chennai with the kids.

Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team. pic.twitter.com/Nq3Eq6Su2x — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 23, 2024

"I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless," she said.

AR Rahman too warned 'slanderers' against sharing defamatory posts on social media about his divorce and stated that he won't hesitate from taking legal action.