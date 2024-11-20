Who Is Mohini Dey? Know About AR Rahman's Bassist Who Announced Her Divorce Hours Before Musician Shared Separation News

AR Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey is currently making headlines for announcing her divorce with husband, saxophonist Mark Hartsuch. What caught the attention of netizens was the timing of the announcement. Mohini announced her divorce hours before the Oscar-winning music composer and singer shared the news of his separation with his wife Saira after 29 years of marriage.

In the wee hours of Wednesday (November 20), AR Rahman took to his official social media account and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter."

On the other hand, in her lengthy post, Mohini mentioned that she and Mark have decided to part ways mutually. She also requested privacy and no judgements from her followers.

Who is Mohini Dey?

Mohini is Rahman's bassist. She is also a music composer, producer and a vocalist. As per her Linktree bio, Mohini is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

Mohini first entered the music scene when she was nine years old. She was born on July 20, 1996. Presently, she is 28 years old.

Mohini is part of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change and Coke Studio India. Over the years, she has worked with several international artists to create a fusion of sounds. Besides Rahman, Mohini has also collaborated with Zakir Hussain, Shivamani, Willow Smith, Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, Jordan Rudes and others.

Mohini released her self-titled debut album in August 2023 which has elements of rock, jazz, RnB, funk, alongside Indian Carnatic rhythms and konnakol vocals.

Mohini's website quoted her saying about her album, "This album was made to be listened to from start to finish. The order of the songs was intentionally designed to give listeners at home the sensation of attending my live show. I have played with some of the greatest musicians from many different genres so it was important to me to feature them on my album doing what they do best. This music is a representation of my life’s journey and I hope that all of you will enjoy this musical adventure that I’ve curated. I am really proud of this album and feel inspired to share more of my original music with the world."