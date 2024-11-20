 'Privacy-Seeking' AR Rahman Trolled For Using Hashtag In Divorce Announcement Post: 'Are You Out Of Your Mind?'
Oscar-winning singer and music composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation on Tuesday after 29 years of marriage. As the music maestro announced the divorce on his X handle seeking ‘privacy’, netizens noticed that he also used the hashtag '#arrsairaabreakup'. Rahman was trolled for the move and netizens asked, "Are you out of your mind?".

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
As the couple parted ways months before being married for three decades, Rahman took to his X handle to share a note that read, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter." And in the end, he used the hashtag, "#arrsairaabreakup", which left netizens dumbfounded.

"Who creates hashtag for this situation? Fire your admin," a user commented under his post, while another wrote, "Why a hashtag after this? Are you out of your mind?" "Now your followers are expected to trend this hashtag?" a user asked.

article-image

Rahman and Saira got married in Chennai on March 12, 1995. The news of their divorce first broke after Saira's lawyers issued an official statement on Tuesday, reading, "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

Meanwhile, the estranged couple's son, AR Ameen took to his social media handle and requested people to respect the family's privacy during these testing times.

