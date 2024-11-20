 AR Rahman Pens FIRST Note As Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Hoped To Reach The Grand 30 But...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAR Rahman Pens FIRST Note As Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Hoped To Reach The Grand 30 But...'

AR Rahman Pens FIRST Note As Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Hoped To Reach The Grand 30 But...'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after 29 years of marriage. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts," he wrote. He also thanked his friends and fans for their support.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 08:52 AM IST
article-image

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage.

The composer shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans.

"We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter," read his post on X.

Their son Ameen also took to his Instagram Stories and requested "privacy" during this time.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Casts His Vote In Nagpur, Urges Citizens To Fulfill Their Duty
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Casts His Vote In Nagpur, Urges Citizens To Fulfill Their Duty
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ready For Debate With Any BJP Representative,' Says Supriya Sule Over 'Bitcoin Scam' Allegations
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ready For Debate With Any BJP Representative,' Says Supriya Sule Over 'Bitcoin Scam' Allegations
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Vinod Tawde Calls For Immediate ECI Action Against Supriya Sule & Nana Patole Over Alleged 'Bitcoin Scam'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Vinod Tawde Calls For Immediate ECI Action Against Supriya Sule & Nana Patole Over Alleged 'Bitcoin Scam'
AR Rahman Pens FIRST Note As Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Hoped To Reach The Grand 30 But...'
AR Rahman Pens FIRST Note As Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Hoped To Reach The Grand 30 But...'

"We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

AR Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Read Also
AR Rahman's Wife Saira Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Decision Comes After Emotional...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman was recently honored with the 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation' by IIT Madras for his virtual reality film, 'Le Musk'. The globally acclaimed composer also launched the film's soundtrack worldwide through Believe Music.

Over the years, Rahman has composed iconic soundtracks for films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Dil Se', 'Lagaan', and 'Rockstar'. He gained international fame for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire", which earned him two Academy Awards.

Read Also
AR Rahman Secures 2 Nominations For Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life Songs At...
article-image

Apart from Bollywood, Rahman has worked on Hollywood films such as '127 Hours' and 'Million Dollar Arm'. He has also collaborated with global artists like Mick Jagger, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and will.i.am.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao & Other Celebs Cast Votes In Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao & Other Celebs Cast Votes In Mumbai

AR Rahman Pens FIRST Note As Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Hoped To...

AR Rahman Pens FIRST Note As Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Hoped To...

18 Years Of Vivah: Why Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya Chose Shahid Kapoor Over Salman Khan

18 Years Of Vivah: Why Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya Chose Shahid Kapoor Over Salman Khan

This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs

This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs

‘MS Subbulakshmi’s Will Must Be Honoured’, Says Madras HC While Ruling on Award For TM Krishna

‘MS Subbulakshmi’s Will Must Be Honoured’, Says Madras HC While Ruling on Award For TM Krishna