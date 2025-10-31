'Will Never Forget Our Conversation': John Cena Thanks Shah Rukh Khan For Inspiring Him, Reacts To His Recent 'Rockstar' Comment

WWE legend and Hollywood superstar John Cena praised Shah Rukh Khan and once again expressed his admiration for him. For those unversed, the actor had called John Cena a 'rockstar' during one of his recent interactive sessions on social media.

On Thursday, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) and answered dozens of fan questions. When one of the users asked him to describe John Cena in one word, he replied, "He is a rock star. Very humble and kind."

Reacting to his comment, John Cena wrote on X on Friday, "Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world! @iamsrk."

Well, this is not the first time when John Cena flaunted his love for SRK. He met the actor at Anant Ambani's wedding in Mumbai in July 2024 and later, during an interview with ANI, minutely explained how Shah Rukh inspired him in his life. He also shared that he was "starstruck" and "emotional" when he met him in person.

"He (SRK) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognise all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them," John Cena said.

John Cena, on his X account, had posted a picture with SRK from his meeting with the 'Jawan' star at the function. In the post, he mentioned the positive impact SRK had on his life.

"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," he wrote.

With his remarkable contribution to cinema, down-to-earth nature and philanthropic work, SRK's popularity has extended beyond international borders over the years.