 'Will Never Forget Our Conversation': John Cena Thanks Shah Rukh Khan For Inspiring Him, Reacts To His Recent 'Rockstar' Comment
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Will Never Forget Our Conversation': John Cena Thanks Shah Rukh Khan For Inspiring Him, Reacts To His Recent 'Rockstar' Comment

'Will Never Forget Our Conversation': John Cena Thanks Shah Rukh Khan For Inspiring Him, Reacts To His Recent 'Rockstar' Comment

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) and answered dozens of questions posted by fans. When one of the users asked him to describe John Cena in one word, he replied, "He is a rock star. Very humble and kind"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

WWE legend and Hollywood superstar John Cena praised Shah Rukh Khan and once again expressed his admiration for him. For those unversed, the actor had called John Cena a 'rockstar' during one of his recent interactive sessions on social media.

On Thursday, SRK conducted an #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) and answered dozens of fan questions. When one of the users asked him to describe John Cena in one word, he replied, "He is a rock star. Very humble and kind."

Reacting to his comment, John Cena wrote on X on Friday, "Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world! @iamsrk."

Well, this is not the first time when John Cena flaunted his love for SRK. He met the actor at Anant Ambani's wedding in Mumbai in July 2024 and later, during an interview with ANI, minutely explained how Shah Rukh inspired him in his life. He also shared that he was "starstruck" and "emotional" when he met him in person.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI; Probe Ordered
Uttar Pradesh News: Former MP Naresh Agarwal Alleges Poor Hygiene And Negligence At Lucknow's SGPGI; Probe Ordered
Navi Mumbai Fraud: Panvel Police Arrest Couple From Pune For Duping Residents With Fake Discounted Grocery And Household Offers
Navi Mumbai Fraud: Panvel Police Arrest Couple From Pune For Duping Residents With Fake Discounted Grocery And Household Offers
'I Was Enjoying This Challenge Because...': Abhishek Sharma's Candid Reaction To Josh Hazlewood's Withdrawal From IND Vs AUS T20 Series Goes Viral; Video
'I Was Enjoying This Challenge Because...': Abhishek Sharma's Candid Reaction To Josh Hazlewood's Withdrawal From IND Vs AUS T20 Series Goes Viral; Video
Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Space With Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan? Director Apoorva Lakhia Clarifies
Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Space With Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan? Director Apoorva Lakhia Clarifies

"He (SRK) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognise all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them," John Cena said.

John Cena, on his X account, had posted a picture with SRK from his meeting with the 'Jawan' star at the function. In the post, he mentioned the positive impact SRK had on his life.

"A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life," he wrote.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Trolls Who Called Him 'Talentless' & Said He Doesn't Make 'Intelligent'...
article-image

With his remarkable contribution to cinema, down-to-earth nature and philanthropic work, SRK's popularity has extended beyond international borders over the years.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Never Forget Our Conversation': John Cena Thanks Shah Rukh Khan For Inspiring Him, Reacts To...

'Will Never Forget Our Conversation': John Cena Thanks Shah Rukh Khan For Inspiring Him, Reacts To...

Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Space With Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan? Director Apoorva Lakhia...

Amitabh Bachchan To Share Screen Space With Salman Khan In Battle Of Galwan? Director Apoorva Lakhia...

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Heading For A Good Start

Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Prabhas Starrer Heading For A Good Start

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Staying Positive On Tough Days: Says, 'Let Yourself Get It Out'

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Staying Positive On Tough Days: Says, 'Let Yourself Get It Out'

Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans...

Naagin 7 First Look To Be Unveiled On Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Fans...