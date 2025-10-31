 Mahabharat Actress Shafaq Naaz Gets Married, Shares Photos With Husband & Calls Him 'Ghar'
Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Television actress Shafaq Naaz, best known for playing the role of Kunti in Mahabharat, got married in an intimate ceremony. She took to her official Instagram account on Friday (October 31) to share photos with her husband.

While Shafaq did not reveal her partner's name or write anything in the caption, Telly Chakkar stated that she is now married.

In one of the photos shared by the actress, her husband is seen kissing her. Another monochrome photo shows them hugging each other. She simply wrote, "Ghar" as the caption and added a red heart emoji.

Soon after she shared the post, fans and several celebrities congratulated her.

Actress Farnaz Shetty commented, "Its official now 😍❤️🥰😘 cuties. I’m getting emotional ❤️🧿 may god always love and protect you both."

Actress Veebha Anand wrote, "I’m soooo happy to see this!!! Bhaoooottt Sara pyaarrr."

Shafaq had once revealed that she dated actor Avinash Sachdev for six months during the filming of Teri Meri Love Stories (2012), though the actor later denied any romantic involvement with her.

In 2023, Shafaq reportedly ended her engagement to a Muscat-based businessman she had been in a relationship with for three years, citing family differences as the reason for the breakup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shafaq was last seen in the 2023 docuseries Dancing on the Grave. She made her acting debut in 2010 with the TV show Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. Over the years, the actress has been a part of shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Laal Ishq, Chidiya Ghar, Gumrah and more.

