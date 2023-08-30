 Shafaq Naaz Hurt By Avinash Sachdev Saying They Never Dated: ‘Should’ve Respected The Dignity Of Our Relationship’
The actress, who recalls their relationship starting 11-years ago during the shooting of ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’, said that being in a relationship shouldn't be a source of ‘shame’.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Television actress & Falaq Naaz’s sister Shafaq Naaz has finally broken her silence, expressing ‘disappointment’ and ‘hurt’ over Avinash Sachdev's refusal to acknowledge their past relationship, which has caused quite a stir post his appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The actress didn't hold back her feelings, revealing her side of the story.

SHAFAQ FEELS HURT BY AVINASH'S LIES

Shafaq, known for her roles in various TV shows like Bidaai, TMLS, opened up about the matter to ETimes, stating, "Avinash should’ve respected the dignity of our relationship and not trivialized my feelings by lying."

The actress, who recalls their relationship starting 11-years ago during the shooting of ‘Teri Meri Love Stories’, said that being in a relationship shouldn't be a source of ‘shame’.

She recounted her six-month relationship with Avinash, mentioning how it ended with him inexplicably cutting off contact, leaving her feeling ghosted. Shafaq revealed that, in retrospect, she can laugh about it, but at the time, it had deeply affected her.

ON AVINASH'S CLOSENESS WITH SISTER FALAQ

When questioned about Avinash's closeness to her sister Falaq Naaz, Shafaq expressed her trust in her family, believing they would never do anything to intentionally hurt her. She emphasized that Falaq's friendship with Avinash doesn't bother her, but she felt hurt by Avinash's disregard for the integrity of their past relationship.

In response, Avinash reiterated his stance, claiming he was ‘never romantically involved with Shafaq’. Falaq echoed his sentiment, asserting that she only learned about the relationship after leaving the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

