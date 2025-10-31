 Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Hide Daughter Dua From Paps At Mumbai Airport Days After Revealing Her Face - VIDEO
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone used large black umbrellas to hide themselves and maintain privacy at Mumbai airport. Videos have surfaced on social media in which they are seen hiding behind umbrellas before stepping inside their car. Their daughter Dua too remained hidden from view.

Just days after revealing their daughter Dua's face to the public, Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport on Friday (October 31). The couple reportedly returned from Jamnagar and took extra precautions to shield their little one from the cameras.

Following superstar Shah Rukh Khan's footsteps, they used large black umbrellas to hide themselves and maintain privacy.

Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media in which they are seen hiding behind umbrellas before stepping inside their car. Dua too remained hidden from view.

Deepika and Ranveer introduced their baby Dua Padukone Singh to the world for the first time on social media this Diwali. The couple, who welcomed their daughter in September 2024, had kept her away from the cameras and maintained such privacy that they hadn't shared any photos of their daughter on social media until now.

The photos featured Deepika in a bright red ethnic suit, while Dua twinned with her in a matching red outfit. Proud father Ranveer, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, couldn’t stop beaming with joy as they posed for family photos.

Last Diwali,the couple introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh, with a meaningful message. They wrote, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude."

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in a grand ceremony held in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple's love story began on the sets of their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013, and after dating for several years, they secretly got engaged in 2015.

