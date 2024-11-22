 'Disheartening To See Rumours': AR Rahman's Son Ameen SHUTS Netizens Linking Singer With Bassist Mohini Dey
Oscar-winning music composer and singer AR Rahman announced his divorce with wife Saira Banu on November 19 after being married for 29 years. As his band member, Mohini Dey, too announced her divorce on the same day, netizens wondered if there was a connection between the two

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image

Oscar-winning music composer and singer AR Rahman announced his divorce with wife Saira Banu on November 19 after being married for 29 years. As his band member, Mohini Dey, too announced her divorce on the same day, netizens wondered if there was a connection between the two. And on Friday, the singer's son reacted to the link up rumours, silencing trolls once and for all.

Rahman's son, Ameen, took to his Instagram and shared a post which stated that there was no connection between the divorces of the music maestro and Mohini. Asking people to stop spreading rumours about the family in these testing times, Ameen wrote, "My father is a legend, not just for his incredible contributions, but for the values, respect, and love he has earned over the years. It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumors being spread."

He further continued, "Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honor and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."

article-image

Mohini, who has refrained from speaking on the link-up rumours so far, also penned a note on Instagram on Friday. "I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what its about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS," she wrote. She also asked people to respect her privacy.

Meanwhile, Rahman and Saira's advocate stated that she had no idea why people were linking the two divorce announcements. "There's nothing between Rahman and Mohini Dey. I don't know why people are connecting these two events. Divorce is a difficult and painful decision. They're already in pain; such news only increases their trauma," she stated.

