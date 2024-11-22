'Get A Life': AR Rahman's Daughter Lashes Out At Trolls For Spreading Rumours Amid His Divorce With Saira Banu

Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced on November 19, Tuesday, that they have decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage. On the same day, the bassist in Rahman's team, Mohini Dey, announced her divorce, leading people to wonder if there was a connection between the two incidents. And now, Rahman's daughter has reacted to the rumours, lashing out at trolls for speculating and spreading lies about the situation.

Rahman and Saira Banu's daughter, Raheema, took to her Instagram handle to share a note that read, "Always remember...Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots."

Along with that, she wrote, "Honestly, get a life."

The news of the divorce first came to light after Saira Banu's lawyer issued an official statement, that said, ""After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

Later, Rahman took to his X handle and wrote how he hoped to celebrate 30 years of togetherness with Saira, but fate had different plans. "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again."

Netizens also questioned the timing of the divorce announcements of Rahman and his bassist, Mohini. Reacting to it, the music maestro's lawyer stated, "There's nothing between Rahman and Mohini Dey. I don't know why people are connecting these two events. Divorce is a difficult and painful decision. They're already in pain; such news only increases their trauma."