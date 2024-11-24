Saira Banu Ends Silence On AR Rahman & Mohini Dey's Link-Up Rumours, Reveals Why She Wanted 'Break' From Him: 'Let Him Be...'

A few days ago, AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation after 25 years of marriage. Hours after Rahman shared the announcement, Mohini also revealed her separation from husband Mark Hartsuch. The timing of her announcement led to speculation on social media, linking her to Rahman. Now, AR Rahman's ex-wife Saira has reacted to the link-up rumours and revealed the real reason why she decided to take a 'break' from him.

In the audio clip, Saira, who is currently in Mumbai said, "I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR, but I would request the entire YouTube YouTubers, the Tamil Media, please please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world."

Further, she added, "Yes, it's it's just because of, my health issues I had to leave Chennai because I knew if I'm not in Chennai, you people will wonder where Saira is. And I've come here to Bombay. I'm going ahead with my treatment, and this wouldn't have been possible with AR's busy schedule in Chennai, and I didn't want to disturb anybody, neither my children nor him."

Saira called AR Rahman an 'amazing' human being and urged netizens to respect his privacy. She also requested that he not be linked with anyone, addressing the ongoing rumours.

"I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. So I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless. And my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given space at this moment, not announced officially anything yet," further said Saira.

Saira revealed that she will be returning back to Chennai once she completes her treatment. "I request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name, which is absolutely rubbish. And, like I said, he's a gem of a person. Thank you," Banu concluded.