AR Rahman Issues Warning To 'Slanderers' Over Defamatory Posts About Divorce, Demands Removal Of Objectionable Content With 24 Hours

Music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira shocked everyone after they announced their separation after 29 years of marriage on November 19. On Saturday (November 23), the music composer and singer's legal team issued a warning to those who shared objectionable and defamatory posts about his divorce. The Oscar-winning singer has demanded the removal of such content within 24 hours and also threatened legal action against 'slanders'.

Rahman's post comes after a section of social media users linked his divorce to his bassist Mohini Dey. For those unversed, hours before Rahman shared the news of his separation with Saira, Mohini had also announced her divorce with husband Mark Hartsuch. The timing of both the announcements made netizens wonder what is the connection between them.

However, Mohini as well as Rahman and Saira's lawyer quashed the online rumours. The lawyer also stated that the decision to part ways was Rahman and Saira's own.

A part of the lengthy legal notice by Rahman's team read, "My client informs the hatemongers and sharers of abusive contents to remove the objectionable content within the next one hour and a maximum time duration of 24 hours, he will be advised to file appropriate criminal defamation case under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and in such an event, the offenders are liable to be punished with an imprisonment of two years, with or without fine as the court may determine under Section 356 (2) of the said Act."

Notice to all slanderers from ARR's Legal Team.

On November 22, Mohini reacted to the online rumours and asked everyone to respect her privacy. She wrote on her Instagram story, "I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what its about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS."

She added, "I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy."

While Rahman and Saira's daughter lashed out at trolls for speculating and spreading lies about the situation, their son Ameen also strongly reacted to the rumours of his parents' separation linked to Mohini Dey.

Calling his father a 'legend', he said, "It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."