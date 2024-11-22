'Absolute Bulls**t': Mohini Dey SLAMS Trolls Linking Her Divorce To AR Rahman, Refuses To Give Interviews

Music composer and singer AR Rahman and his wife Saira shocked everyone after they announced their separation after 29 years of marriage. On November 19, hours before they shared the announcement post on social media, Rahman's bassist Mohini Dey also posted the news of her divorce with husband Mark Hurtsuch. The timing of both the announcements caught the attention of netizens who wondered what's the connection between them.

A day after Rahman and Saira's lawyer rubbished links between both the announcements, Mohini also reacted to the online rumours and asked everyone to respect her privacy.

She wrote on her Instagram story, "I've been getting a humungous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what its about so, I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling into ABSOLUTE BS."

She added, "I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy."

AR Rahman, Saira's daughter and son slam trolls

Earlier today, Rahman's daughter Raheema Rahman also reacted to the rumours, lashing out at trolls for speculating and spreading lies about the situation.

She shared a note which read, "Always remember... Rumours are carried by haters, spread by fools, and accepted by idiots." Along with that, she wrote, "Honestly, get a life."

Rahman's son Ameen also strongly reacted to the rumours of his parents' separation linked to Mohini Dey. Calling his father a 'legend', he said, "It’s disheartening to see false and baseless rumours being spread. Let us all remember the importance of truth and respect when speaking about someone’s life and legacy. Please refrain from engaging in or spreading such misinformation. Let’s honour and preserve his dignity and the incredible impact he has had on all of us."

About Mohini Dey

Mohini is a music composer, producer and a vocalist. As per her Linktree bio, Mohini is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

Mohini first entered the music scene when she was nine years old. She was born on July 20, 1996. Presently, she is 28 years old.

Over the years, she has worked with several international artists. Besides Rahman, Mohini has also collaborated with Zakir Hussain, Shivamani, Willow Smith, Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, Jordan Rudes and others.