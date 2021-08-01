Lihaaf review: Based on Ismat Chughtai’s short story, this Tannishtha Chatterjee-starrer is visually appealing, but ineffectual

For a film based on what is a seminal work of literature — I do not want to limit its impact only to Urdu — and an equally important debate on freedom of expression that its publication entailed when its author was taken to court on charges of obscenity, Lihaaf is strangely lacklustre. Anyone with an understanding of literature will be aware of the incendiary nature of Ismat Chughtai’s short story, Lihaaf, — who can forget the ‘elephant’ under Begum Jaan’s quilt — which continues to be as revolutionary and unsettling today as it was when it was first published in 1942. And what could be more contemporary than a creative artiste having to go through what Ismat Chughtai did in the wake of its publication. Despite this, Rahat Kazmi’s adaptation never quite rises above the ordinary, seldom conveying the ‘tension’ that the court case must have engendered and that reading the story still does.

The filmmakers — director Rahat Kazmi and co-writer Sonal Sehgal — tell the story in two parallel tracks, mimicking what Nandita Das did with Manto. There is Ismat [Tannishtha Chatterjee] attending the court hearings on one hand; on the other, there’s the short story being dramatised. That, in hindsight, seems a fatal mistake on two counts, primarily. One, unlike Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Manto, Tannishtha, despite her best efforts, is never able to convey the fire in Ismat.