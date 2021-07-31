Ek Duaa review: A touching tale, but execution mars the narrative of Esha Deol's short film

At the same time, there’s a marked dismissal of the girl, Duaa, as if she is invisible. As Faiz gets ready for school, she looks on silently from a distant. The father takes off with his son for school and she can only run after the taxi and is left behind, a ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ poster is seen in the background to underline the message. And most glaringly, Suleman gets Eid gifts for everyone at home, barring Duaa. Giving away any more would be unfair, but tensions mount between the couple, and between Abida and her mother-in-law as the film moves to a ‘surprise’ end.

The problem with the film primarily lies in the inability of the actors to look their part and that it fails to offer any fresh perspective on the issue it addresses. We are given to understand the family’s poverty through Suleman talking about their financial situation and the initial sequences when Abida goes shopping – but that never comes across, with both Rajveer and particularly Esha looking too spick and span for a family that is in such dire straits. Also, a full-fledged qawwali midway through the film throws a spanner in the narrative, given that the film runs all of forty-five minutes and also includes a few minutes of end narration by Abhishek Bachchan.

There’s no doubt about the filmmaker’s commitment to the cause of gender equality, but as a fictional narrative one could have done with a little more of imagination in the telling and authenticity in the actor.

Title: Ek Duaa

Cast: Esha Deol, Rajveer Ankur Singh

Director: Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Platform: Voot

Rating: 2.5

(Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri is an award-winning publisher, editor and a film buff)