 'Lawrence Bishnoi Ko Bheju Kya?': Burqa-Clad Woman Threatens Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan During Morning Walk In Mumbai, 2 Held
'Lawrence Bishnoi Ko Bheju Kya?': Burqa-Clad Woman Threatens Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan During Morning Walk In Mumbai, 2 Held

Salim Khan, who could note only part of the scooty's number plate, has shared the details with the police, and a complaint has been registered against two unidentified persons at the Bandra police station

Updated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Months after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence was attacked by armed men in Mumbai, his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, was threatened by a woman in the city during his early morning walk. As per reports, the woman threatened Khan that she will call gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to look after him.

According to the police, Khan stepped out for his usual morning walk on September 18, Wednesday, from his Galaxy Apartment residence in Bandra. As he took a pause and sat on a bench around 8:45 am, two unidentified people on a scooty stopped in front of him.

A burqa-clad woman, who was riding pillion, then threatened Khan saying, "Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?" and before he could act, they took a U-turn and zoomed past him.

Khan, who could note only part of the scooty's number plate, has shared the details with the police, and a complaint has been registered against two persons at the Bandra police station under sections 353(2) (statement conducing to public mischief), 292 (nuisance not otherwise provided for), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to PTI, the accused duo was later arrested by the police, and on being questioned, they said that they were "playing mischief" with Khan.

This is not the first time that Khan has been threatened in the city. In June 2022, an unidentified man had handed him a letter during his morning walk at Bandra Bandstand, which stated that he, along with son Salman, would be soon killed.

In April this year, two bike-borne men had fired several rounds at Salman's Galaxy Apartments, and later, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members had claimed responsibility for the attack. Salman and his family's security was beefed up, and police investigation revealed that the gangster and his accomplices had been planning to kill the Dabangg actor for several months.

In his statement to the police later, Salman had stated that he was "fed up" of the constant attacks on his family.

