Mumbai Police Intensify Efforts To Secure Lawrence Bishnoi’s Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have intensified efforts to get incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody to question him in connection with the firing incident at actor Salman Khan’s residence. The procedure began immediately after the expiration of a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order on August 30.

About The Order

The order, issued under Section 268 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), had prohibited Bishnoi’s transfer from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail for a year. Bishnoi is the alleged mastermind of the incident. Sources indicate that the legal process for his transfer is being fast-tracked, and he could soon be in the custody of Mumbai police.

According to sources, senior officers from Mumbai police recently visited New Delhi with documents related to the Salman Khan firing case and held discussions with MHA officials. After their return, additional officers in Mumbai have been assigned to complete all the necessary formalities for Bishnoi’s transfer.

What Is The Aim?

The aim is to expedite the paperwork so that the same team of officers who cracked the case can bring Bishnoi to Mumbai. The police have so far arrested six persons, while one of the accused allegedly died by suicide in lock-up. Bishnoi’s brother Anmol took responsibility for the attack.