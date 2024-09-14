 Mumbai Police Intensify Efforts To Secure Lawrence Bishnoi’s Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Intensify Efforts To Secure Lawrence Bishnoi’s Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

Mumbai Police Intensify Efforts To Secure Lawrence Bishnoi’s Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case

The order, issued under Section 268 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), had prohibited Bishnoi’s transfer from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail for a year. Bishnoi is the alleged mastermind of the incident. Sources indicate that the legal process for his transfer is being fast-tracked, and he could soon be in the custody of Mumbai police.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have intensified efforts to get incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody to question him in connection with the firing incident at actor Salman Khan’s residence. The procedure began immediately after the expiration of a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order on August 30.

About The Order

The order, issued under Section 268 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), had prohibited Bishnoi’s transfer from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail for a year. Bishnoi is the alleged mastermind of the incident. Sources indicate that the legal process for his transfer is being fast-tracked, and he could soon be in the custody of Mumbai police.

Read Also
Bodyguard Shera Talks About Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence: 'Iss Baar Zyada...
article-image

According to sources, senior officers from Mumbai police recently visited New Delhi with documents related to the Salman Khan firing case and held discussions with MHA officials. After their return, additional officers in Mumbai have been assigned to complete all the necessary formalities for Bishnoi’s transfer.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Intensify Efforts To Secure Lawrence Bishnoi’s Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case
Mumbai Police Intensify Efforts To Secure Lawrence Bishnoi’s Custody In Salman Khan Residence Firing Case
'Construction Patently Illegal,' Says Bombay HC, Orders BMC To Demolish 7 Floors Of Khar's Shivanjali Society
'Construction Patently Illegal,' Says Bombay HC, Orders BMC To Demolish 7 Floors Of Khar's Shivanjali Society
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Lifeguard’s Plea In MBBS Student Murder Case, Cites Strong Circumstantial Evidence
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Lifeguard’s Plea In MBBS Student Murder Case, Cites Strong Circumstantial Evidence
Maharashtra Govt Demands Speedy Approval For Pharmacy Courses As Admissions Remain Stalled
Maharashtra Govt Demands Speedy Approval For Pharmacy Courses As Admissions Remain Stalled

What Is The Aim?

The aim is to expedite the paperwork so that the same team of officers who cracked the case can bring Bishnoi to Mumbai. The police have so far arrested six persons, while one of the accused allegedly died by suicide in lock-up. Bishnoi’s brother Anmol took responsibility for the attack.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Construction Patently Illegal,' Says Bombay HC, Orders BMC To Demolish 7 Floors Of Khar's...

'Construction Patently Illegal,' Says Bombay HC, Orders BMC To Demolish 7 Floors Of Khar's...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Lifeguard’s Plea In MBBS Student Murder Case, Cites Strong...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Lifeguard’s Plea In MBBS Student Murder Case, Cites Strong...

Eid-E-Milad Holiday Rescheduled In Mumbai By Maharashtra Government; Eid Processions To Be Taken Out...

Eid-E-Milad Holiday Rescheduled In Mumbai By Maharashtra Government; Eid Processions To Be Taken Out...

Mumbai Fraud: Lured By Instagram Share Market Advertisement Malad Man Loses ₹88 Lakh

Mumbai Fraud: Lured By Instagram Share Market Advertisement Malad Man Loses ₹88 Lakh

Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier...

Mumbai: 62-Year-Old Dombivli Man Duped Of ₹11.5 Lakh In Drugs-in-Parcel Fraud By Fake Courier...