Bodyguard Shera Talks About Firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Residence: 'Iss Baar Zyada Serious Hui'

Actor Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera, also known as Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been serving him since 1995. He also runs a security firm named Tiger Security. Recently, Shera opened up about the shocking firing incident that occurred outside the actor's residence in April.

He stated that Salman has received threats in the past, and the incident that occurred at his Galaxy apartment was unexpected and severe. Speaking to Zoom, he said, "Threats aise pehle bhi aate the par is baar thodi zyada serious hui this because ye achanak tha and serious to tha hi... isiliye ab hamesha attentive rehte hain. (Threats have come earlier also but this time it was a bit more serious because this caught us off guard, without a warning and has prepared us to stay attentive always.)"

Here's What Happened Outside Salman Khan's Residence

Two men identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal on a motorcycle opened fire outside Khan's Bandra residence on April, 14. They were later apprehended from Gujarat.

On April 26, Anuj Thapan (32) was arrested from Punjab in the case. However, on May 1, he was discovered dead in the washroom of the criminal branch's police lock-up, apparently by suicide.

In this situation, the Mumbai Police leveraged the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) to detain all parties implicated. The Mumbai Crime Branch has identified Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as key suspects. Anmol was publicly claimed responsibility for the assault in a Facebook post shortly afterwards, in the firing case outside Salman Khan's residence.

A few days ago, there were gunshots fired outside singer-rapper AP Dhillon's house in Vancouver, Canada. A clip of which went viral on the internet, and it is been claimed that it was a warning because AP Dhillon collaborated with Salman Khan for a music video.