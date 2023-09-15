Kusha Kapila On Unkind Comments Post Separation From Zorawar: 'Often Think I Will Name & Shame Them...' |

Social media star and actor Kusha Kapila who is gearing up for the release of her two films - ‘Sukhee’ with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and the multi-starrer ‘Thank You For Coming’, took to her Instagram stories and addressed the flak she's been receiving ever since she announced separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia.

She wrote, "It's been two months since men (and a small percentage of women) leave such unkind comments on my profile none of which has anything to do with my work. I often think I will name and shame them, write an article defending myself, call out certain sections of media but then it hits me how ridiculously privileged I am. I have so many of you supporting me, a solid family, solid group of friends, social equity. I am getting to dance on a song that I am a part of in an actual feature film. I got this. I genuinely got this."

Back in June, Kusha announced her split from Zorawar. Reportedly, the duo tied the knot in 2017 after a few years of dating.

Kusha has been part of OTT shows 'Masaba Masaba', 'Case Toh Banta Hai' and 'Comicstaan'. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Plan A Plan B' which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia.

On the work front, Kusha will be seen in 'Sukhee', a film about womanhood. Kusha plays the role of Shilpa's best friend in the film, while Chaitannya Choudhry essays the role of Shilpa's husband. The film deals with patriarchy and women's empowerment with a dash of comedy. It marks the directorial debut of Sonal Joshi and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 22.

She also has a chick-flick 'Thank You For Coming' with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The film revolves around a woman's quest to find her true love and pleasure. Directed by Karan Boolani, it will hit the big screens on October 6.

