Kusha Kapila's 10 Stunning Saree Looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023

Content creator and actress Kusha Kapila, who is gearing up for the release of Sukhee and Thank You For Coming, Kusha often makes heads turn with her sartorial choices

The 33-year-old actress has often expressed her love for sarees and whenever she wears one, she makes it a point to flaunt her look on social media

Her Instagram account is filled with photos of her pictures in sarees

Kusha made heads turn in a bold red saree with matching long-sleeves blouse

Kusha in a beautiful shimmery saree and matching printed blouse is a combination that can set fashion trends

Kusha has also often shown her love for gold and glitter

Her pictures prove that she has an amazing sense of style. The actress looks elegant in an off-white saree in this picture

Sometimes, Kusha also goes bold with her blouse designs that add an oomph factor to her overall look

She embraces ethnic wear and flaunts her Indian roots with grace

Kusha's sarees are often tailored to suit the occasion or event as well as she style

