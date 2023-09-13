Kusha Kapila's 10 Stunning Saree Looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2023
Content creator and actress Kusha Kapila, who is gearing up for the release of Sukhee and Thank You For Coming, Kusha often makes heads turn with her sartorial choices
The 33-year-old actress has often expressed her love for sarees and whenever she wears one, she makes it a point to flaunt her look on social media
Her Instagram account is filled with photos of her pictures in sarees
Kusha made heads turn in a bold red saree with matching long-sleeves blouse
Kusha in a beautiful shimmery saree and matching printed blouse is a combination that can set fashion trends
Kusha has also often shown her love for gold and glitter
Her pictures prove that she has an amazing sense of style. The actress looks elegant in an off-white saree in this picture
Sometimes, Kusha also goes bold with her blouse designs that add an oomph factor to her overall look
She embraces ethnic wear and flaunts her Indian roots with grace
Kusha's sarees are often tailored to suit the occasion or event as well as she style
