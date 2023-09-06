Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra's Stunning Desi Looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in September 2023

Parineeti is a true fashionista. She is known for her versatile style statements

The 34-year-old actress often experiments with her fashion choices and makes heads turn with her stunning traditional outfits

Parineeti embraces Indian ethnic wear, including beautiful sarees and lehengas, showcasing her Indian roots with grace

Parineeti never misses a chance to flaunt her desi avatar. From festivals to events, the actress often opts for traditional Indian outfits

She also makes it a point to share photos in traditional outfits with her fans and followers on social media

She often complements her outfits with accessories like statement necklaces, earrings, and handbags

Her makeup and hairstyle choices vary from sleek and classic to natural and minimalistic

Parineeti has often worn lehengas for bridal photoshoots. The pictures have been posted by her on her official social media account

Depending on the occasion, Parineeti blends traditional elements with modern fashion, like wearing a crop top with a lehenga skirt

Parineeti's outfits are often tailored to suit the event or occasion and her style

It wouldn't be wrong to say that her fashion choices inspire those who admire traditional Indian attire

