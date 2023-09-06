Sobhita Dhulipala - The Ultimate Foodie In Pictures 

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Only Sobhita can have a hearty serving of pasta in Italy wearing white. In her words, "Every single day," for this meal.
When Sobhita enjoyed a kachori wearing a yellow saree, sitting in her car on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Now, why would Sobhita tease her fans by sitting calmly next to a mammoth French crepe loaded with toppings?
When Sobhita said Pani Puri/Golgappa/Pani Ke Patashe/Puchka is "Not a snack, it’s a feeling." We agree with you sis!
Miss Ma'am enjoying her lunch outdoors on a hill and stating, But we didn't choose the thug life. The thug life chose us.
When Sobhita enjoyed not a piping hot bowl, but a plate of the OG instant noodles - Maggi
Nothing beats a neatly set up thali at an Indian restaurant. Even Sobhita agrees. Extra points for eating it while wearing a saree.
