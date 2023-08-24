Kusha Kapila REACTS To Rumours Of Dating Arjun Kapoor: 'Every Time I Read Sh*t' | Photo Via Instagram.

Social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila recently announced her separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. The duo got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Now, the latest rumour is doing rounds on the internet, stating that Kusha is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Reacting to the relationship rumours, on Kusha's broadcast channel on Instagram, she said, "roza apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega." Further, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress added, "every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit. "

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Arjun is yet to respond to the dating rumours.

Recently, Karan Johar hosted a get-together at his residence, which also featured Arjun, Kusha, and other content creators like Tanmay Bhatt, Niharika NM, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, and Vedant Lamba. Meanwhile, Kusha was also a part of Karan's last episode of Koffee With Karan, Season 7.

On the work front, Kusha will be seen next in Sukhee, which stars Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh, among others. It is slated to release on September 22.

Apart from this, she recently announced that she will be a part of Thank You For Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor and directed by Rhea's husband, Karan Boolani.

