'Nalayak Behuda Macchars': Kusha Kapila Finally REACTS To Trolls After Separation From Zorawar Ahluwalia

Popular social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila announced on June 26 that she has decided to part ways with her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The two of them stated that they want different things in life going ahead, and hence, it was best that they went their separate ways.

Post the announcement, Kusha continued to carry on with her work through her social media handles, and she was even seen stepping out and partying with Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and others recently.

However, since the separation announcement, Kusha had been facing a lot of hate and negativity on the internet, and after staying mum for long, she has finally ended her silence.

Kusha Kapila reacts to trolls

Kusha took to her Instagram handle on Monday evening and penned a long note, slamming the trolls in her own way while also thanking her well wishers.

"This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven't given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab," she wrote.

She went on to say that over the past few days, she has blocked a lot of trolls and restricted certain words and comments, and thanked her fans for rallying by her and protecting her against haters.

"I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn't mean I haven't seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars with logic and so much dignity," she wrote.

"It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over," she added.

When Zorawar defended Kusha

On June 26, Kusha and Zorawar shocked their fans after they announced that theh had decided to part ways. "The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore," they wrote in a joint statement.

Post the announcement, as Kusha received hate and was accused of leaving Zorawar because she was more successful than him, the latter shut down trolls by penning a note for Kusha.

"What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better," he had stated.