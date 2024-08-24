Kriti Sanon Says Being 'Outsider' In Bollywood Would 'Frustrate' Her: 'Don't Have Someone To Make A Call' (VIDEO)

Kriti Sanon Says Being 'Outsider' In Bollywood Would 'Frustrate' Her Earlier: 'Don't Have Someone To Make A Call' | Photo Via: WTF is with Nikhil Kamath YouTube

Actress Kriti Sanon has completed 10 years in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff in the lead in 2014. Recently, Sanon revealed not coming from a film background and being an outsider would 'frustrate' her earlier.

Appearing on Nikhil Kamath's YouTube podcast WTF is with Nikhil Kamath, Kriti Sanon was asked whether not coming from an acting legacy still impacts her career, even after a decade in the industry. In response, she said, "Sometimes. I don't have someone who will make a call. I had more of those moments and a little bit of frustration earlier. But it has taken me a decade to reach where I am today. Today, there's a little lesser to prove, like, 'I need to prove myself'."

Further, the actress stated that after 10 years of being in the industry, there is a sense of validation. Kriti added, "Whether it is with the box office or as an actor. I think I have always been hungry to be known as a good actor, not just have the stardom. So, whether it is certain performances, the awards or the National awards. It gives a sense of validation that, 'okay, I don't need to prove myself now, I just have to push myself and do what exictes me.'"

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in the lead.Do Patti

Next, she will be seen with Kajol in Do Patti, which marks her debut as a producer.