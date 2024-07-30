 'She Is Anti-Smoking': Kriti Sanon's Mother's Old Tweet Goes Viral After Actress Spotted With Cigarette In Greece
Kriti Sanon's mother had mentioned that the actress was against smoking and asked others to quit too

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 10:52 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was all over the news of late after a video of her spending time with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia in Greece went viral. In the video, the actress was allegedly seen smoking a cigarette, and it reminded netizens of the time when her mother had claimed that she was "anti-smoking".

Back in 2017, a picture of Kriti from the sets of Bareilly Ki Barfi had gone viral on the internet in which she was seen smoking a cigarette. As netizens had questioned her, her fans had clarified that it was a still from her film. It was then that her mother too had tweeted that Kriti was strictly against smoking in real life.

Kriti Mom about Kriti Smoking In Past
byu/bollyfanboi inBollyBlindsNGossip

"She has always been anti-smoking and used to ask the people around her to leave smoking," Kriti's mother Geeta Sanon had tweeted.

And now, as Kriti's latest Greece video went viral, fans wondered what changed and if she had lied earlier.

article-image

The video in question was reportedly from Kriti's recent Greece getaway, where she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. The actress can be seen chatting up with Kabir and their friends with a cigarette between her fingers.

Kristi Sanon smoking in Greece
byu/Stunning_Cow_5233 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Kriti and Kabir have not made their relationship official yet, and the actress has, in fact, refrained from commenting on her relationship status of late.

On the work front, Kriti is gearing up for the release of her maiden production, Do Patti, in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Kajol. She reportedly also has a film with Anurag Kashyap in the pipeline.

