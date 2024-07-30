What Is The Age Difference Between Kriti Sanon & Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia?

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently grabbed eyeballs after a video of her holidaying in Greece went viral. And it was not just the actress vacationing in Greece that made headlines, but the fact that she was spotted spending time with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at the exotic location sent her fans into a tizzy.

Several photos and videos are now splashed all over the internet in which Kriti can be seen chatting up with Kabir and his friends in Greece.

The actress seemed to be unaware of the fact that she was being recorded on camera, and was all smiles as she raised the temperature in an orange fit.

What is the age gap between Kriti and Kabir?

Kriti and Kabir have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. The first time the rumoured couple made headlines was when they were seen partying with MS Dhoni, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Dubai ahead of New Year 2024.

Reports now have it that Kriti recently celebrated her birthday with Kabir as well. Born on July 27, 1990, the Mimi actress turned 34 this year.

As for Kabir, he is reportedly aged 24, and he seems to be quite close with a bunch of cricketers including MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

Kabir is thus 10 years younger to Kriti. They have, however, maintained radio silence on their friendship and relationship.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Do Patti, which also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. The film also marks her debut as a producer.

If reports are to be believed, the Crew actress will be seen essaying the role of the legendary actress Meena Kumari in her biopic, which will be helmed by Manish Malhotra.