'Incredibly Irritating': Kriti Sanon REACTS To Wedding Rumours Amid Reports Of Dating Kabir Bahia

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was all over the news recently after her exotic vacation photos with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia went viral on the internet. And now, the actress has reacted to the "gossip" written about her online and called it frustrating.

After photos of Kriti and Kabir went viral, several reports cropped up about the actress planning to tie the knot soon. However, Kriti seems to be in no mood to take the plunge anytime soon, and she even went on to call the reports "incredibly irritating".

Read Also Kriti Sanon Spotted Vaping In New Photos With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Greece Vacation

Kriti Sanon on wedding rumours

The Mimi actress told Filmfare that it was infuriating when false information is circulated about her, majorly because it impacts her family as well. "They shouldn’t have to deal with the repercussions of something untrue. It’s particularly aggravating when random rumours, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me assuming it’s true and I have to clarify that it’s not," she said.

"People often don’t bother to verify facts before spreading stories, especially on social media where negativity spreads quickly. Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else," she added.

Kriti-Kabir's relationship

Kriti grabbed eyeballs in July after she was spotted enjoying an exotic vacation in Greece with rumoured boyfriend Kabir and other friends. The two have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, and the buzz got intense after the two were spotted celebrating the New Year with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni in Dubai.

Kriti reportedly also celebrated her birthday on July 27 with Kabir in Greece.

Kabir is reportedly a businessman and is 10 years younger to Kriti. While he is based out of UK, he is seen spending a lot of time in India as well, particularly with MS Dhoni and his family, with whom he seems to be very close.

Both Kriti and Kabir are yet to react to dating rumours.