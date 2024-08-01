 Kriti Sanon Spotted Vaping In New Photos With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Greece Vacation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon Spotted Vaping In New Photos With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Greece Vacation

Kriti Sanon Spotted Vaping In New Photos With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Greece Vacation

It came as a surprise for her fans since Kriti's mother Geeta Sanon had once claimed that her daughter was "anti-smoking"

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 01, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's well-kept secret seems to be finally out in the open after photos of her exotic Greece vacation with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia went viral online. While the Mimi actress continues to remain silent, a new set of pictures have now surfaced in which she can be seen sitting next to Kabir and enjoying with their friends.

Kriti can be seen enjoying a scrumptious meal with Kabir and friends at a crowded eatery in the pictures, however, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the actress was also using a vape. In the viral photos, Kriti can be seen vaping while being engrossed in a conversation with Kabir.

Kriti sanon smoking
byu/AZIDORY inBollyBlindsNGossip
Read Also
Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia Spotted Wearing Same Shrug In Viral Greece Vacation Photos Amid Dating...
article-image

In the earlier photos and videos that had gone viral, the actress was spotted smoking by netizens. It came as a surprise since Kriti's mother Geeta Sanon had once claimed that her daughter was "anti-smoking".

She had claimed that Kriti did not smoke and had also stated that the actress makes sure that the others around her quit smoking too.

Kriti Mom about Kriti Smoking In Past
byu/bollyfanboi inBollyBlindsNGossip

However, in the midst of all the chatter, Kriti seems to be unbothered as she shared a slew of photos from the Greece vacation on Instagram on Wednesday. While Kabir was MIA in the pictures, the actress posed with her sister Nupur Sanon and other friends while flaunting her svelte figure in vibrant bikinis.

Read Also
What Is The Age Difference Between Kriti Sanon & Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia?
article-image

Kriti reportedly celebrated her birthday on July 27 in Greece with her gang.

Kriti and Kabir have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now, and the buzz got intense after the two were spotted celebrating the New Year with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni in Dubai.

For those unversed, Kabir is 10 years younger to Kriti, and he is reportedly a businessman based out of UK. A few months ago, photos of Kriti holding a mystery man's hand on the streets of London had gone viral, and fans had wondered if it was Kabir.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon Spotted Vaping In New Photos With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Greece Vacation

Kriti Sanon Spotted Vaping In New Photos With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Greece Vacation

Raj Kundra Buys Rare British Luxury Car Worth ₹3 Crore Days After ED Seizes His Properties In...

Raj Kundra Buys Rare British Luxury Car Worth ₹3 Crore Days After ED Seizes His Properties In...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Covers His Eyes With Black Shades As He Attends Siddharth Anand's Birthday...

VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Covers His Eyes With Black Shades As He Attends Siddharth Anand's Birthday...

Actor Tom Alter Was Indian TV’s Most Famous White Man. Here's What His Son Is Up To

Actor Tom Alter Was Indian TV’s Most Famous White Man. Here's What His Son Is Up To

VIDEO: Uorfi Javed Takes Creativity To Next Level With Octopus Dress; Netizens React

VIDEO: Uorfi Javed Takes Creativity To Next Level With Octopus Dress; Netizens React