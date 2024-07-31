Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia Spotted Wearing Same Shrug In Viral Greece Vacation Photos Amid Dating Rumours

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia were spotted wearing the same jacket in viral photos from their Greece vacation. Social media platforms are abuzz with their relationship rumours, however, they have neither confirmed nor denied the reports. Also, Kriti recently celebrated her 34th birthday with her close friends, sister Nupur Sanon and Kabir.

Several pictures of the rumoured couple have surfaced together, however, they are not seen together in the photos. On Wednesday, Kabir took to his Instagram story to share a picture with his friends. On the other hand, the Mimi actress shared a video with Nupur to give a glimpse of the picturesque backdrop of Greece.

Soon after the visuals surfaced, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Kriti and Kabir wore the same black and white printed shurg. Take a look:

Kriti and Kabir have been linked romantically in recent months, and the recent pictures have only added fuel to the ongoing rumours surrounding their relationship status.

Kriti, known for her roles in hit films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, has kept her personal life out of the limelight. However, the actress often makes headlines because of her viral photos.

In March 2024, Kriti was spotted her in London, and that too while she was taking a stroll with a mystery man. A photo of Kriti holding hands with a mystery man has surfaced on the internet, and within no time, it went viral, with people guessing the man was Kabir.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir happens to be a close friend of former Team India skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Reportedly, he is 24 years old, 10 years younger to Kriti. Several media reported have also stated that he is the son of a UK-based businessman.

Kriti's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in Crew, in which she shared the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu for the first time. Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in key roles, Crew released on March 29.

The National Award-winning actress will next be seen in a film directed by Anurag Kashyap and another one which will be helmed by Manish Malhotra. The actress also has Do Patti with Kajol in the pipeline, which she has co-produced.