Know why Nushrratt Bharuccha is excited about Chhorii

Nushrratt Bharuccha worked in a few films before bagging the lead role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Since then, the actor has mostly stuck to masala entertainers like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. She first dabbled in the horror genre with Darr @ the Mall. Currently, she is now looking forward to the digital release of Chhorii, whose trailer has already grabbed eyeballs for its scare factor. We caught up with her for a candid conversation. Excerpts:

What was the reaction of your parents to Chhorii?

They are very proud of me. I shot for it for 28 days, and during that time, I didn’t talk at home even once because I didn’t want to break away from that zone. My staff would give them a brief about me. I needed them to know the compromises they make in life for me is worth something for them.

Normally, horror films are laced with special effects. Is that the same with Chhorii?

There are minimal special effects as the feel on the sets was scary enough naturally. There weren’t green screen chroma scenes. We did not have to perform imagining the unreal in real life.

You are working with Akshay Kumar for the first time in Ram Setu. How was the experience?

What a human being he is! Akshay Kumar is an amazing person. I can’t explain it in words. He and his team are very caring. They looked after the whole unit. We all had our food together. It’s a general practice that everyone’s homemade food was put on the table, and we all shared it. Thus we got to relish various delicacies. Akshay has not yet played a prank on me (laughs).

From masala entertainers to a complete shift in genre, is this a deliberate career move on your part?

Though, I am choosing to perform challenging and different roles. I will still very happily do a Dream Girl with three scenes and songs. I am a massy and classy actor and like doing all that. I’m like the audience of Gaiety Galaxy and Chandan. The entertainment and fun of Bollywood films will always be a part of me. I will be very happy acting in commercial films. Having said that, we are now watching regional and foreign cinema with such strong, inspiring stories. I want to do that as well. I am interested in acting in all genres.

What is your take on female-oriented films in male-dominated Bollywood?

Back then, when Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom was called a female-oriented film, she had asked, ‘Will you ever ask a male actor if it’s a male-oriented film?’ So the question still exists. I played a negative role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Right now, I can say that you can’t take away the credit from an actress anymore. I don’t know if the male-dominated industry has been diluted or not. But, just look how Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma have taken brave steps and paved a path for us. I don’t know where we stand today, but the path has definitely changed.

You are also doing the silent film Uff. Could you talk about it?

Yes, I am doing a silent film. G Ashok is directing it. I’m trying to push boundaries as an actor. After hearing the concept, no actor would have been able to refuse this film. I’m lucky this film was made for me. It is being produced by Luv Ranjan, and I was his first choice for it. I didn’t ever hear its story either. The fact this film chose me I just felt very lucky.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST