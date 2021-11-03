Terence Lewis to cast Nora Fatehi in his directorial debut?

Celebrated choreographer and dance reality show judge Terence Lewis has given us many iconic dance steps in Bollywood films. Now, he is all set to dip his toes in direction and is looking forward to it. “I quit working as a choreographer in films, long back. I will start my directorial venture in 2022. It will be a musical and the entire film will be connected to dance. The story is already written,” Terence says.

Terence co-judges the show with Bollywood dance diva Malaika Arora and ace choregrapher Geeta Kapoor. A lot was also said about his chemistry with Nora Fatehi when she had attended the show.

Quiz him about his plans for casting, Nora in the film and pat comes the reply, ”I am in the minority, and Geeta Maa and Malaika love to pull my leg (laughs). And on the stage, they always want to link me with someone or the other. So I was teased with Nora when she came to the dance show. It’s just for fun sake. It is always fun and with good humour. We usually have a blast together. It’s okay they pair me up with everybody. We are yet to complete the casting of the film. Nothing has yet been finalised as of now.”

Terence then opened up about his passion for dance and what he feels about the fresh crop of talent. “Entertainment and technique that the next generation comes up with are simply amazing. During our times hum apni galliyan ya kisi nukkad ke teacher ko apna guru mante the yeh hamara dance ka brahmand hai iske aage kuch ho nahi sakta! This could be a fallacy; your guru could be limited then,” Terence shares.

“But nowadays, you click a button, and you know there are 15 others better than your guru. Internationally also you can access great teachers. The exposure to talent is much more in the present times. So your level of what you should achieve becomes much more. Therefore the kids today are taking the level much higher. They are surrounded by a lot of influencers doing really high-level work. Dancing styles need to be technically performed well; it cannot look vulgar but has to be artistic. I can’t even think of competing with today’s generation,” Terence adds.

Speaking of competition, Terence’s contemporary director and choreographer Remo D’Souza feels his dance reality show is the best. One wonders what Terence thinks about this. “Every season has great dancers, whatever dance shows we get to see. So I’m sure you can get more exposure compared to another show. One good thing in our country is that our population is so huge that we need not just have one show but many shows. The more, the merrier. This way, many contestants will get a chance to perform, and many careers are made,” Terence says.

Terence also has a bevvy of female fans drooling over him. So is the eligible bachelor seeing someone? “I am totally single. I plan to remain like this. I love myself. I can’t love somebody else. I don’t wish to share my life with anybody else. I have eight siblings, all married and happy with kids. I have had my share of relationships to realise enough that being single is the best. I am a happy bachelor,” Terence asserts.

