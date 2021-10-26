'Why not Rohit Roy?': Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt talks about her latest show Sanak Ek Junoon and more

Krishna Bhatt, daughter of producer and director Vikram Bhatt, is exactly like her father as she prefers treading in her dad’s footsteps, working on different subjects. Krishna made her directorial debut with the digital show Untouchables in 2018 and followed it up that same year with Maaya 2 and many more web series.

She even produced Anamika, which was directed by her father. Krishna’s latest show Sanak Ek Junoon streaming on MX Player stars Rohit Roy and Aindrita Ray. Now Krishna is waiting for things to normalise so that she can direct films for the big screen. Excerpts:

Talk us through the process of making Sanak Ek Junoon.

My 8-year long term relationship would have culminated into a marriage, but it ended because I was very ambitious. That was the feeling with which I made Sanak. It is made with a broken heart. I think when you do something with feelings of heartbreak, you put your best into your show.

Why did you choose Rohit Roy for this role?

Why not Rohit Roy? You can’t audition an actor who has worked for 25 years. I would say they fit the bill. You will note while watching the series how perfectly they fit the roles.

While you are a director like your father Vikram, what do you think is different in your work styles?

One thing I have over him is emotions. My father makes thrillers and horror films while I like emotional films. He often tells me, “You are emotionally better than me.” I tell him, “Please go ahead and say this in the media. My life experiences have made me emotional, and that’s my strong point.

Advertisement

When did you decide to become a director?

When I was 17, after my 12th standard, I decided to get all the practical know-how about filmmaking instead of doing courses. After that, I started working with dad in many of his films. As luck would have it, 10 years after seeing my dad work on 1920 (2008), I became the associate director of 1921 (2018), in which I was an important technician. And now directing makes me feel happy.

You told us being romantic is complicated. Are you still single?

Romantic relationships are complicated. However, it’s not about being single; it’s about having somebody who understands you well. The mindset is that just because you are a woman, you need to compromise to have a home and look after that home. I’m just 26 years old. I don’t have to get married tomorrow. My friend and my parents support my dreams. I am happy that they have much faith in me, so we need not compromise. This should be the case with the one you may love.

Advertisement

How do you look ahead to your professional journey when compared with Vikram Bhatt?

As a director, I want to see myself more successful than my father. I think that I should be competing with him in everything. Since I have been working, I have wanted to beat my father. It’s a problem (laughs).

What is Vikram’s take on your work?

My father pleasantly surprised me when the trailer of Sanak launched. He shared it on Instagram and said, “You have outdone yourself... I’m very proud of you”. So hearing things from my father felt wonderful simply because he never praises just at the drop of a hat. Bahot kanjoos hai with his praiseworthy words.

What has made you such a strong person?

I must have been 10 years old, and I remember my dad was seeing an actor. An article was published about it, and in school that day, I heard some students talking about it. I hadn’t seen or read it, so when I returned home, I undoubtedly read it. At that age, it hurt a lot, and I cried a lot that day. But the next day, I went back armed with emotions of bravery. That day, I’d decided to myself that no matter what anybody told me, I was proud of the person I am and that I wouldn’t let anybody victimise me. Now that little girl stemmed with emotions is a strong girl facing the world.

Advertisement

When you feel low, whose shoulders do you look for?

I don’t need anybody’s shoulders to rest on when I feel low. More importantly, I don’t need people. I want to work. I have my mom and dad, who love, respect and are always there for me.

Vikram has married a girl more or less of your age. How is your bond with him now?

I don’t think she falls in my age group. I have not met her, nor have I interacted with her. I am happy that my relationship with my father is fine. And as long as that’s beautiful, I’m happy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:01 AM IST